    Johnny Depp wins defamation case, ex-wife Amber Heard ordered to pay $15 million

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Fairfax, Jun 02: A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

    Johnny Depp wins defamation case, Amber Heard ordered to pay $15 million

    The jury also found in favour of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp's lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

    Jury members found Depp should be awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard should receive $2 million.

    The verdicts bring an end to a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage. Fans - overwhelmingly on Depp's side - lined up overnight to grab a seat in the courtroom. Spectators who couldn't get in lined up on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever either appeared outside.

    Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 7:53 [IST]
    X