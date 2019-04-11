  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jaitley in US: FM discusses India’s economic reforms with investors

    By PTI
    |

    New York, Apr 11: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has discussed India’s economic reforms and outlook for the future as he addressed investors here. India’s Consulate General in New York tweeted Wednesday that since his arrival in the city, Jaitley "held a series of roundtables with the investors community of New York on India's economic reforms and vision for the future. Investors are bullish on India.”

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

    Jaitley is visiting the US to attend the IMF-World Bank meeting in Washington from April 12 to 14. Jaitley addressed an interactive session jointly organized by industry chamber FICCI, the Indian Consulate in New York and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

    "When we do reforms, we have to make sure that benefit reaches last man in the queue," a tweet by FICCI said, citing the Finance Minister as saying at the interactive session, attended by MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga among other top business executives and investors.

    [Jaitley says India would be third largest economy by 2030]

    Another tweet by FICCI said that Jaitley told the interactive session that “getting bank accounts for all, providing 99% of population with access to toilets, modern approach of cooking, rural road connectivity, house for all were part of the efforts towards social reforms.”

    “Over the next five years, reducing poverty, providing best infrastructure, new cities to manage migration, increasing participation of women, will be the focus,” another tweet by FICCI said, citing Jaitley as saying during the interactive session.

    Earlier, Jaitley addressed investors at a roundtable on 'India's reforms & economic outlook’ organized by the US-India Business Council, industry chamber CII and US stock exchange Nasdaq.

    Accompanying Jaitley are top officials from the Ministry of Finance, including Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is also slated to attend the IMF-World Bank meetings.

    PTI

    More ARUN JAITELY News

    Read more about:

    arun jaitely united states

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue