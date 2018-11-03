It’s like James Bond on Twitter! UK spy agency joins Instagram to ‘dispel myths’

London, Nov 3: What if we say that James Bond is on Twitter or Instagram? It might not sound too convincing for intelligence figures are not meant for public gesturing. But GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), a security and intelligence organisation of the United Kingdom has decided to join Instagram and familiarise people with things that are 'behind the scenes'.

The GCHQ is an intelligence and security organisation which provides signals intelligence and information to the UK government and its armed forces. Two years after the GCHQ became the first spy agency to join Twitter, it has decided to appear on the photo-video sharing app and has gained over 4,000 followers in less than a day.

The GCHQ introduced its Insta page on Twitter by sharing its link and said: "because a picture can speak more than 280 characters."

...because a picture can speak more than 280 characters...https://t.co/LhMT5VcwfZ — GCHQ (@GCHQ) October 31, 2018

The agency's first post on Instagram saw a photo of a sign outside the gated GCHQ headquarters which reads 'no photography'. The caption read: "Well this is going to be interesting... Follow us for a glimpse into our secret world."

The Cheltenham-based agency then shared a series of Instagram stories about their work and also offered glimpses. They also kept on interacting with the people to tell what they wanted to see.

A spokesperson of the agency said the account was made to show how it is working round the clock to ensure the country's safety and security.

"Hopefully this will help dispel some myths and show who we are as individuals," the spokesperson was quoted by a Guardian report as saying.