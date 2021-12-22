Israel set to become first country to offer fourth dose of Covid vaccine

You are the most popular person in Israel, join our party: PM Bennett to PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

Jerusalem, Dec 22: In a major development, Israel is set to offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to health workers and people older than 60, amid concern over fast-spreading coronavirus Omicron covid variant.

"Those eligible for the fourth dose can receive it provided at least four months have passed since the third dose, according to CNN news. In Israel, almost all vaccinated citizens have received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Great news that will help us overcome the Omicron wave that is spreading around the world, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The decision comes close on the heels of the first death from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Soroka Hospital, located in the southern city of Beersheba, said a man in his 60s died Monday, two weeks after he was hospitalised.

It said the man had suffered from pre-existing health issues but gave no further details. Israel has greatly restricted air traffic in and out of the country and is considering a series of restrictions on the public to prevent the spread of the highly contagious variant.

Israel was one of the first countries to widely vaccinate its population early this year and became the first to offer boosters over the summer. Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, has reported over 8,200 deaths from COVID-19.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:20 [IST]