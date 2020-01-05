  • search
Trending Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Iraq parliament votes to expel US military

    By PTI
    |

    Beirut, Jan 05: Iraq's parliament has voted to expel the US military from the country. Lawmakers voted Sunday in favour of a resolution that calls for ending foreign military presence in the country.

    Qassem Soleimani
    Qassem Soleimani

    The resolution's main aim is to get the US to withdraw some 5,000 US troops present in different parts of Iraq. The vote comes two days after a US airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani inside Iraq, dramatically increasing regional tensions.

    The Iraqi resolution specifically calls for ending an agreement in which Washington sent troops to Iraq more than four years ago to help in the fight against the Islamic State group.

    The resolution was backed by most Shiite members of parliament, who hold a majority of seats.

    Many Sunni and Kurdish legislators did not show up for the session, apparently because they oppose abolishing the deal.

    More IRAQ News

    Read more about:

    iraq united states

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue