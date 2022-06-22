Explained: What is a ‘marsquake’? Causes and what does it look like?

International news brief: Earthquake in Afghanistan, Russian captures more settlements

International

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Jun 22: Russian forces have captured several settlements near the embattled cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region, while an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday.

Earthquake in Afghanistan, Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km. However, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The shaking was felt over a range of some 500 km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, said the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) Pakistan media reported a mild intensity earthquake struck Islamabad and other parts of the country.

Senators reach a bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

Senate bargainers reached an agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation. Lawmakers released the 80-page bill nine days after agreeing to a framework for the plan and 29 years after Congress last enacted major firearms curbs.

Biden nominates Indian-American as top science advisor

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Indian-American scientist Dr Arti Prabhakar as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). If confirmed by the Senate, Dr Prabhakar would make history as the first woman, immigrant, or person of colour to head OSTP.

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

France's top administrative court ruled against allowing body-covering "burkini" swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws intense political debate in the country.

Russian forces capture several more settlements in Ukraine's Luhansk region

Russian forces have captured several settlements near the embattled cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region, the regional governor and Ukraine's general staff told Rueters.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukraine's national broadcaster that Russian forces had captured the settlement of Toshkivka to the south of Sievierodonetsk, confirming previous reports.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 9:56 [IST]