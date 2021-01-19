In pics: 'Field of Flags' illuminated ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration

‘Field of Flags' represents Americans

Nearly 200,000 flags are on display at the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration. The "Field of Flags" represents the American people who were unable to travel to Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day amid the coronavirus pandemic and security threats. The display was organised by the Presidential Inaugural Committee to mark the upcoming swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden inauguration theme: 'America United'

The theme for the inauguration will be "America United," an issue that's long been a central focus for Biden but one that's taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Joe Biden Inauguration Day 2021

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office for vice president, at an inauguration ceremony on January 20. The inaugural ceremonies will begin with the national anthem and invocation on January 20 around 11.30 am ET (10 pm IST).

Joe Biden Inauguration Day 2021

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office for vice president, at an inauguration ceremony on January 20. The inaugural ceremonies will begin with the national anthem and invocation on January 20 around 11.30 am ET (10 pm IST).

Virtual parade instead of traditional inaugural festivities

After the official swearing-in ceremony on the West front of the US Capitol, the President-elect, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military.

Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief, during which the President-elect, hosted by the Commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, will review the readiness of military troops.

India's Covid cases drop to lowest in 7 months, vaccination drive day 4|Oneindia News

Joe Biden to get 'presidential escort' to White House

Thereafter, the President-elect will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House, providing the American people and world with historic images of the President-elect proceeding to the White House without attracting large crowds and gatherings. About 45 members of University of Delaware's drum line will will be marching alongside Howard University's drum line - Biden and harris' alma maters.

Every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The US Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief's Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd US Infantry "The Old Guard". Participants will be socially distanced and PIC will have vigorous health and safety protocols in place.