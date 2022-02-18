In Pics: At least 117 people died in landslides, flash flooding at Petrópolis city in Brazil
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 18: In Brazil, at least 117 people were killed in landslides and flash flooding at Petrópolis city which is located in the mountains north of Rio de Janeiro.
The death toll from floods and landslides that swept down on the mountain city of Petropolis rose to at least 117 on Thursday and local officials said it could still rise sharply, with 116 more still unaccounted for.
Houses in hillside neighborhoods were destroyed and cars swept away as floodwaters raced through the city's streets. Search and rescue teams are combing the mud for survivors.
Brazil's National Civil Defence which has been providing updates on Twitter said that the death toll slowly rose through the day, but no more survivors were pulled from the wreckage.
The state fire department said 25.8 centimeters of rain fell within three hours on Tuesday -- almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined. Rio de Janeiro's Gov. Claudio Castro said in a press conference that the rains were the worst Petropolis has received since 1932.