Brazil becomes second nation to top 3,00,000 COVID-19 deaths

    Sao Paulo, Mar 25: Brazil has reached 3,00,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and become the second nation to top that figure.

    The United States hit the same milestone on December 14, but it has a larger population. Wednesday's coronavirus figures from the Brazilian health ministry added another 2,009 deaths to the country's tally, which local media say is an undercount.

    On Tuesday, Brazil hit a single-day record of 3,251 COVID-19 deaths and authorities fear that April could be as grim as March in the country's overwhelmed hospitals.

    Brazil added 1,00,000 deaths to its tally in only 75 days, a spike health experts have blamed on a lack of political coordination, new variants that spread more easily and a disregard for health protocols in many parts of the country.

