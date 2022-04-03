YouTube
    Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan PM addresses Nation after no-confidence motion rejected

    Islamabad, Mar 03: In a dramatic turn of events, Imran Khan survived a move to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament dismissed a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional, Reuters reported.

    Addressing the nation after the no-trust motion was dismissed in Parliament, mran Khan said that he has asked the President to dissolve the Assemblies.

    Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan PM addresses Nation after no-confidence motion rejected

    1:52 PM, 3 Apr
    Fawad Chaudhury in his opening address earlier said, "loyalty to the state is basic duty of every citizens."
    1:49 PM, 3 Apr
    In the end, neither of the two votes took place as the no-trust move in the NA was dismissed by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who deemed the resolution in contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.
    1:48 PM, 3 Apr
    The PA session took place at the same time when the National Assembly session was to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
    1:48 PM, 3 Apr
    A session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) was on Sunday adjourned till April 6 (Wednesday) without the voting to elect the new leader of the house amid ruckus by opposition and government lawmakers.
    1:34 PM, 3 Apr
    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, current chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, said, "Government has violated constitution. Did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan. We will move the Supreme Court and ask it to hear the case today."
    1:26 PM, 3 Apr
    He said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.
    1:26 PM, 3 Apr
    Imran Khan said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that "treason" was being committed in front of the nation. "I want to say, 'ghabrana nahi hai' (do not worry). God is watching over Pakistan."
    1:25 PM, 3 Apr
    He congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".
    1:25 PM, 3 Apr
    His announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.
    1:25 PM, 3 Apr
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation on Sunday, said he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

