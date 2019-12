Impeached by the House, why Trump would be on friendlier terrain at the Senate next month

Washington, Dec 19: After being impeached by the House of Representatives, Donald Trump would be on friendlier terrain next month when he would face trial by the Senate.

The House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A majority of the. US House of Representatives voted to support the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

The House passed the first article of impeachment and a majority backed the second. The senate now will weigh in on Trump's removal.

US President Donald Trump has been impeached

The representatives voted to support the second article of impeachment against President Trump. The second impeachment charge deals with the obstruction of Congress.

Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker also announced the results of the first article of impeachment-abuse of power. 230 Democrats votes, Yeas, 197, Nays. Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard voted present.

The two articles of impeachment have been passed by the House of Representatives. While the abuse of power article was passed on a 230-197 vote the obstruction article was passed by 229-198.

Trump would however be on a friendlier terrain when he faces trial at the Senate next month. The Senate is controlled by the Republicans and the trial would commence next month.

No President in the history of the US spanning 243 years has been removed from office by impeachment. To remove Trump from Presidentship, it would require a two-thirds majority in the 100 member Senate. This would mean at least 20 from the Republicans would have join the Democrats. As of now none of the Republicans said that they would join the Democrats.

The three other US Presidents other than Donal Trump who were impeached

The others who faced impeachment:

Andrew Jackson: He was the first sitting President to be impeached. The proceedings began when he had removed his Secretary of War Edward Stanton from office in 1867, which breached the Tenure of the Office Act.

On February 24 1868, the House of Representatives impeached Johnson by a vote of 126-47.

Richard Nixon: On May 9 1974, the House Judiciary Committee began impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon in connection with the infamous Watergate scandal. The House of Representatives authorised proceedings with a vote of 410-4.

In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee found Nixon had obstructed justice and misused power. However before the House could vote to impeach him, he resigned on August 8 1974.

Bill Clinton: Clinton was facing proceedings in the WhiteWater scandal and for charges of sexual harassment. He had claimed he had immunity but it was rejected by the Supreme Court.

On October 8 1998, the House approved three articles of impeachment, that he had lied to a grand jury, committed perjury and obstructed justice. The House impeached him for two articles-perjury and obstruction of justice. Despite being impeached, he refused to step down. On February 12 1999, Clinton was tried by the Senate and acquitted.