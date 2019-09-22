"Howdy Houston!" says Modi on arrival for a week-long US visit

PM Modi arrives in Houston

Several members of the Indian community were also present at the airport and welcomed PM Modi by waving the Indian flag.

"Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," PM tweeted on arrival.

On the Houston leg of his visit, Modi will interact with CEOs of leading energy companies in the US with the aim to enhance India-US energy partnership.

PM Modi received by Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla

On 22 September, the prime minister will be addressing 'Howdy Modi!' event at NRG Stadium in Houston organised by the Indian community.

The White House had confirmed that the US President Donald Trump will be making a joint appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston. The mega event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States.

Prime Minister Modi received by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster

At a press briefing on Friday, Texas India Forum (TIF) spokespersons Priti Dawra, Gitesh Desai and Rishi Bhutada briefed the media about the event timeline, what to expect, and why Houston was chosen for such a mega community event.

He is slated to hold around 20 bilateral meetings during his New York visit, including with President Trump. During his UNGA speech he will focus on India's role towards development and peace and security, with no mention of Article 370 which is an "internal issue", the Ministry of External Affairs had said on Thursday.

Indian community welcomes PM Modi

The New York leg of the visit will also cover important elements of bilateral relations and he will also addressing the opening plenary of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and receive the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Global Goalkeepers Goals Award 2019.

The prime minister will conclude his US visit with a special address at United Nations General Assembly on 27 September.