Flight attendant breastfeeds passenger’s baby on board, hailed as ‘hero’

Manila, Nov 12: Often we hear about news that is either funny or negative from on board of flights. Here is an incident which doesn't belong to those categories and restores faith in humanity. A flight attendant from the Philippines is rocking the Internet after she decided to go beyond her on-job responsibilities and breastfed the baby of a passenger during a flight. What's even more striking is that the 24-year-old attendant, named Patrisha Organo, was in the middle of her promotion process to become a cabin crew evaluator when this happened.

It so happened that Organo heard a baby wailing in a Philippine Airlines Express domestic flight after it took off and she approached its mother to know whether everything was fine. The mother said she had run out of formula milk and since there was no supply in the flight, the crew member offered to breastfeed the infant herself. As a young mother herself, Organo understood the baby's distress.

Organo later posted the incident on her Facebook account under the headline 'I BREASTFED A STRANGER'S BABY INFLIGHT', attracting a lot of attention. The incident took place on November 6 and Organo is being hailed as a hero since then.

"I approached the mother and asked if everything's okay, I tried to tell her to feed her hungry child. Teary-eyed, she told me that she ran out of formula milk. Passengers started looking and staring at the tiny, fragile crying infant. I felt a pinch in my heart," Organo wrote in her post.

Organo then took the couple to the plane's private area where she fed the baby till it fell asleep. The mother thanked her sincerely, Organo said.