Eight-year-old surgery patient requests doc to ‘operate’ his teddy; he obliges

By
    Ottawa, Oct 5: A Canadian neurosurgeon couldn't turn down a request from an eight-year-old male patient before he underwent the knife and what he did thereafter has put the social media abuzz.

    Dr Daniel McNeely in Halifax in eastern Canada was requested by Jackson McKie, who was administered anaesthesia, whether the surgeon could fix a tear in his stuffed teddy bear he brought with him to the operation table. Dr McNeely obliged and the photo of him 'operating' on the toy has melted many hearts. In a couple of photos the doctor published on Twitter, he is seen in full surgery gown and the little brown teddy has even made to wear a tiny mask!

    Dr McNeely's tweet was liked almost 32,000 times and retweeted over 14,000 times.

    "I thought if there was something I could do to help make him feel better, it seemed like a simple gesture and I was only too happy to oblige," The Canadian Press quoted the surgeon as saying.

    "I thought it might make a few people smile, that was the only intention I had. I'm glad that others are enjoying it."

    Here is what the Twitterati had to say:

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 9:31 [IST]
