Eight-year-old surgery patient requests doc to ‘operate’ his teddy; he obliges

Ottawa, Oct 5: A Canadian neurosurgeon couldn't turn down a request from an eight-year-old male patient before he underwent the knife and what he did thereafter has put the social media abuzz.

Dr Daniel McNeely in Halifax in eastern Canada was requested by Jackson McKie, who was administered anaesthesia, whether the surgeon could fix a tear in his stuffed teddy bear he brought with him to the operation table. Dr McNeely obliged and the photo of him 'operating' on the toy has melted many hearts. In a couple of photos the doctor published on Twitter, he is seen in full surgery gown and the little brown teddy has even made to wear a tiny mask!

Patient asks if I can also fix teddy bear just before being put off to sleep... how could I say no? pic.twitter.com/WOKFc5zr91 — P. Daniel McNeely (@pdmcneely) September 30, 2018

Dr McNeely's tweet was liked almost 32,000 times and retweeted over 14,000 times.

"I thought if there was something I could do to help make him feel better, it seemed like a simple gesture and I was only too happy to oblige," The Canadian Press quoted the surgeon as saying.

"I thought it might make a few people smile, that was the only intention I had. I'm glad that others are enjoying it."

Here is what the Twitterati had to say:

This made my day :) love the mask ! — Ayoub Dakson (@AyoubDakson) September 30, 2018

Oh my God. You are a special man. Your patients are lucky to have you. — Irving Gold (@IrvingGold) October 1, 2018

Thank you, Dr. McNeely, for going the extra mile in patient care! As a colleague put it, human pediatric neurosurgeon AND ursine pediatric orthopedic surgeon... that's impressive! @pdmcneely @DalMedSchool @Dalnews @IWKHealthCentre — DalMedSchool (@DalMedSchool) October 2, 2018

Hello, Dr. Daniel. That was so sweet!! I hope both surgeries/procedures went well!! I saw this on my local news about this! 😊😍🐻🌻 — Wendy LaFleur (@mjj1434) October 2, 2018

Example of what we all want in Dr - Patient relationship and trust. Well done! — chris moyer (@cd_moyer) October 3, 2018

You restore my hope in humanity! Well done doc such an amazing person — clr (@Crystallyrarich) October 3, 2018