Fact check: Did a Budweiser employee really pee in the beer tanks?

Washington, July 02: In what comes as a shocker to many beer lovers, reports have surfaced on the internet where it claims that a Budweiser employee, Walter Powell (name changed) has acknowledged through a statement he has been allegedly pissing inside Budweiser beer tanks for 12 years. But, this report has been claimed as a false news by another social media page.

A website called as foolishhumour.com posted an article saying that Walter decided to clear up any doubts about the taste of Budweiser and has been reported as saying that he has been doing the same for more than a decade just before bottling.

The reports further went on to say that Walter has only worked in Budweiser Brewery Experience (Fort Collins, CO) and the rest of Budweisers made in other cities are free of piss.

"Is like a Russian Roulette, sometimes when I am with my friends and they ask for Budweiser, I blush and say to myself, poor guys," Walter was quoted as saying.

"First time I made water inside the tanks was after working 2 years, once I moved up and earned the trust of my superiors," Walter said.

He also said that he does not know why he did this. "I was thinking about nothing, just the WC was too far away and I was lazy to go. I won't do it again, from now on you all can feel the authentic Budweiser taste," Walter was quoted as saying.

Now, the other website that claimed this article to be a fake said that there's a disclaimer at the end of the website which mentions, "This website is a humorous page whose sole purpose is entertainment. The content of Foolish Humor is fiction and does not correspond to reality."

Also, this piece of satire was then posted on another website, which made it look authentic.