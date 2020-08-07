Expansionist China now eyes Pamir Mountains in Tajikistan

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, Aug 07: China continues to find new territories to claim and this time it has laid its eyes on Tajikistan. This comes in the wake of the Chinese media repeatedly saying that the Pamir Mountains should be ceded to China.

An article written by historian Cho Yao Lu using citing Chinese sources says that the entire Pamir region belonged to China and should be returned.

China and Tajikistan signed a boundary agreement in 2010, when the latter was forced to cede 1,158 sq km of territory in the Parmis to China. China is now building an airport at Tashkurgan near Tajikistan-Afghanistan border.

Hard talk on the hotline: India snubs China on step back suggestion

After the formation of the newest Chinese state in 1911, the first task of the authorities was to return the lost lands. Some of the lands were returned, others still remain under the control of the neighbouring countries, Yao wrote.

One of such very ancient regions is the Pamir, which was outside China for 128 years due to pressures of the world powers, he also wrote.