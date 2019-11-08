  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Environmental activist Greta Thunberg to join youth-led Caroline climate rally

    By PTI
    |

    Charlotte (US), Nov 07: Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.

    Environmental activist Greta Thunberg
    Environmental activist Greta Thunberg

    Thunberg tweeted on Wednesday that she will join the strike on Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

    [Has the process of sixth MASS EXTINCTION already begun?]

    Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September. News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement.

    [Watch: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's epic reaction on seeing Trump at UN]

    Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.

    PTI/AP

    More CLIMATE News

    Read more about:

    climate climate change rally

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue