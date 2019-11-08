Environmental activist Greta Thunberg to join youth-led Caroline climate rally

Charlotte (US), Nov 07: Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.

Thunberg tweeted on Wednesday that she will join the strike on Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September. News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement.

Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.

