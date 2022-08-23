Elon Musk's 'Indian Twitter friend' finally gets to meet him in Texas, shares pic

Selling chaats not a shame: How a Mohali girl became role model by starting stall to support education

oi-Deepika S

Texas, Aug 23: It was a dream come true for Pranay Pathole, the 24-year-old IT professional from Pune, India, who met his idol Elon Musk in Tesla's Texas factory. Musk and Pathole have been friends, though Twitter. They discuss about multiplantery travel, aliens, Mars, electric cars and all things rocket science.

On Monday, Pathole uploaded a picture capturing the moment he met his idol, Musk.

"It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions," tweeted Pathole/

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

The post has now went viral on social media with many netizens congratulating Pathole for meeting someone who is an inspiration to millions of people.

Since being posted the image has garnered 40.2K views with over 26.7k retweets.

Take a look at the twitter reaction

A dream come true @PPathole ...The feeling of meeting someone whom you have admired for so long, would be nothing less than seeing God .... :) Upwards and onwards from here.. best wishes — Prashant Pathole (@patholep) August 22, 2022

🔥❤️ Wow, that comes as a surprise, Pranay. So awesome😍. Congratulations!

Great photo 🔥 You look really happy and Elon seems to enjoy it too.

I'm a bit envious, I must admit☺️. Did you guys have time to talk a bit? Please tell us about it. — Maren Kahnert ▪️ 🦊⚔❤ (@marenkahnert) August 22, 2022

Yo! Glad you two finally got to meet! — Cole Adam Davis (@COLEADAMDAVIS) August 22, 2022

On August 2, Pathole asked Elon if he had read Nick Bostrom's paper "Astronomical Waste" and tweeted, "This essentially states that every second we delay expanding into space, we lose at least one hundred trillion potential human lives that could have lived."

Musk's promptly replied to his Indian Twitter pal-"That estimate seems high, but the point is valid."

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 1:35 [IST]