Don't have prime ministerial visions, fighting ideological battle: Rahul Gandhi in London

London, Aug 25: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the party has an issue with the "criminalisation" aspect in the Triple Talaq Bill.The Gandhi scion was speaking to Indian journalists at an event in the United Kingdom.

Responding to a question by ANI on Congress stonewalling the Triple Talaq Bill in courts and in Parliament, the Congress President said, "We have an issue with the criminalisation (part of the Bill) but we have not stonewalled anything. Our issue is with the criminalisation aspect."

The Congress president spoke on a variety of issues at the event.

On separate prisons for Mallya, Rahul said that why there was need for that provision. He added that Indian prisons were decent enough for Mallya.

"Law must be same for all law breakers," Rahul said.

Rahul on Saturday said that he has undergone a transformation since 2014 and does not imagine himself as the next Prime Minister of India.

The Congress chief said, when asked about becoming the next prime minister, "I don't have these visions. I view myself as fighting an ideological battle and this change has come to me after 2014. I realised that there's a risk to Indian state, to the Indian way of doing things and I'm defending that."

Responding to a question on Doklam, Rahul said "Chinese troops are still in Doklam and have built massive infrastructure there. PM went recently to China anf didn't discuss Doklam...Somebody comes here, slaps you on your face and you have a non agenda of discussion."

Earlier in the day Rahul Gandhi met doctors, medical students and academicians from across the UK and Europe to initiate the process of preparing a blueprint for an affordable healthcare system in India.