    Do you have a habit of smelling your stinky socks? If you have, read this…

    Beijing, Dec 18: Do you have a habit of smelling your stinky socks after returning from work every day? If you have, better get rid of it.

    Do you have a habit of smelling your stinky socks? If you have, read this…
    A man in China has had a similar 'obsession' of sniffing his socks that smelled, everyday after returning from work before throwing them into the laundry basket. The 37-year-old from Zhangzhou, Fujian province, surnamed Peng did not know what was waiting for him because of the habit. He was admitted in hospital recently after developing cough and chest pain and it was diagnosed that the man was affected by severe pulmonary fungal infection. Doctors said that the reason for the infection was inhaling spores of fungus that grows in footwear.

    That Peng is not an exception when it comes to sniffing smelly socks was known when several others admitted online about their similar habit and the worry for their health after the news about Peng surfaced on Chinese social media platform Weibo which received a whopping 65 million views last week.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 9:57 [IST]
