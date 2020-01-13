  • search
    Death toll rises to 20 in New Zealand volcano

    By PTI
    |

    Wellington, Jan 13: The death toll from the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand has risen to 20, following another death more than a month after the tragedy, police said Monday.

    The toll includes two people whose bodies have not been recovered. "Police can confirm a further person died in an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the White Island eruption," deputy commissioner John Tims said.

    The person, whose identity was not released, is the second to die in hospital in Australia. There were 47 people, mainly Australian tourists, on the island when the volcano erupted on December 9 and many were coated in burning ash and steam.

    Doctors have said a quarter of a million square centimetres (38,750 square inches) of skin has been used so far to try to save the lives of the injured.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 8:21 [IST]
