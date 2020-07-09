  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Brain complications like strokes, delirium found in patients across the globe

    By
    |

    London, July 09: Cases of brain complications linked to COVID-19, like strokes, delirium, and other neurological complications are reported from most countries where there have been large outbreaks of the disease, a new study says.

    COVID-19: Brain complications like strokes, delirium found in patients across the globe

    According to the scientists, including those from the University of Liverpool in the UK, COVID-19 has been associated mostly with problems like difficulty breathing, fever, and cough. However, in a review of studies, published in The Lancet Neurology, the researchers said other problems such as confusion, stroke, inflammation of the brain, spinal cord, and nerve disease can also occur in COVID-19 patients.

    In the study, the researchers assessed patients hospitalised in the UK for COVID-19, and found a range of neurological and psychiatric complications that may be linked to the disease. They assessed COVID-19 studies from across the globe, and found almost 1,000 patients with COVID-19-associated brain, spinal cord, and nerve disease.

    "Whilst these complications are relatively uncommon, the huge numbers of COVID-19 cases globally mean the overall number of patients with neurological problems is likely to be quite large," said Suzannah Lant, a co-author of the study from the University of Liverpool.

    According to the scientists, one of the complications found to be linked to COVID-19 is encephalitis -- an inflammation and swelling of the brain.

    "It is really important that doctors around the world recognise that COVID-19 can cause encephalitis and other brain problems, which often have potentially devastating, life-changing consequences for patients," said Ava Easton, another co-author of the study from the University of Liverpool.

    While such patients are present in several parts of the world, the scientists said many of these reports are lacking in detail. They said the data from individual patients in different regions of the world need to be pooled together to get a more complete picture.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus brain

    Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue