Confabulations, obfuscates, fish out of water: How India tore Pakistan at the UN

International

oi-Deepika S

United Nations, Jan 23: India has once again launched scathing attack on Pakistan at the United Nations for raking up the Kashmir issue at the international forum.

"Just like a fish takes to water, one delegation has again taken to hate speech. Every time this delegation speaks, it spews venom and false narratives of monumental proportions," said Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Nagaraj Naidu adding that Pakistan spews venom and propagates false narratives.

"Pakistan's practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing malaise that afflicts it has run its course. Pakistan needs to reflect that there are no takers for its false rhetoric and should get down to normal business of diplomacy," he added.

Pakistan has 'limited options' to respond to India's decision on Kashmir: CRS report

There is a need to put an end to the vitriolic diatribe, Naidu also said while adding that this delegation indulges in confabulations and obfuscates the international community from the truth.

His comments came in response to remarks made by Pakistan's Permanent Representative Munir Akram in a television interview. He had said that the UNSC will pressure India to stop its aggression in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The recent meeting of the UNSC is a message to India that it should take steps to stop aggressive posturing and reduce troop build-up in Jammu and Kashmir. UN can take up the Kashmir issue anytime now," Munir said, according to Pakistan media reports.

China's attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council on Pakistan's behalf failed last week, with an overwhelming majority of the body expressing the view that it was not the right forum to discuss the bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

It was China's third such attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UNSC since August last when the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was scrapped by the government, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

China defends raising Kashmir issue at UNSC to de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions

"We once again saw an effort made by one member state of the UN, fail in plain view of all others. We are happy that neither alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by representatives of Pakistan in the UN fora were found to be credible today," India's Permenent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said last week.