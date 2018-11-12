China: Kindergarten principal sacked for adding kids’ milk with water for profit

Beijing, Nov 12: A kindergarten school in southwestern China's Yunnan province recently came into the headlines after its principal was sacked because of adding water to the milk that is provided to the students.

According to a report in Shanghaiist, the incident came to everybody's notice after the students complained that the milk they were given in school had no taste. A guardian also tried it to come at a similar conclusion. She also got the milk tested which said that it had little protein content. The principal was then pulled up and on interrogation, she, surnamed Chen, admitted that she had ordered the milk to be diluted with water to save costs.

During her admission in front of guardians which was videotaped and put online, Chen said she deliberately bought inferior quality food and meat for the children and the reason is that she owned 30 per cent stake in the kindergarten and the money she saved added depths to her own pocket.

While Chen was removed from her job, many Chinese netizens sought even bigger punishment for her.

In October, the principal of an elite private school in Shanghai was sacked after rotten food was found in its kitchen. China has been in the news of late over food safety scandals prompting the authorities to carry out frequent inspections.