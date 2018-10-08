A Chinese kindergarten school welcomed kids with a pole dance!

Beijing, Oct 8: What if the school you are sending kids to welcome them with a woman doing pole dance? Sounds bizarre, right? But this bizarre incident was a reality in a kindergarten school in China last month and it left the guardians as well as the social media fuming.

It happened at Xinshaui Kindergarten School in Shenzhen, south-east China, where the authorities invited the students and their parents after the summer holidays with a woman conducting a pole dance! The guardians were so disgusted with the move that they not only vented their anger on social media but also wanted to withdraw their pupils from the school and get the fees refunded.

Michael Standaert, an American writer, was also present at the school along with his wife and children and he too wasn't amused with things. He expressed his disappointment on Twitter later. He also said the same school has organised "military" activities and brought in machine guns and mortars for display at the school.

So before our kids got out of kindergarten for the summer, there was 10 days of military "activities" and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door; now the principal has welcomed them back with a strip pole dance on the flagpole bearing the PRC flag. She's gone nuts. pic.twitter.com/BJr4UI6Oq3 — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

The Washington Post also reported on the incident saying there was a stage on the courtyard in front of which the children aged between three to six were standing and witnessing the bizarre incident. It said while some boys were seen laughing at it, the girls were shocked. The parents took the children away.

Lai Rong, the principal of the kindergarten school, later issued an apology.