China has warned US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

Pentagon's report to the Congress states that China has warned the US to not interfere in Indo-China relations. It further notes that China has always downplayed the severity of the border crisis with India.

Washington, Nov 30: As Indian and American troops are busy with the 18th edition of Indo -US joint training exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 22', the Pentagon has said in a report to the Congress about China's warning to American officials not to interfere in its relationship with India. "The PRC (People's Republic of China) seeks to prevent border tensions from causing India to partner more closely with the United States. PRC officials have warned US officials to not interfere with the PRC's relationship with India," the Pentagon said in its latest report to the Congress on Chinese military buildup. The officials from China have always downplayed the severity of the border crisis with India and emphasied its intent to preserve border stability, the report said.

During the standoff, the PLA has deployed forces and continued infrastructure build up along the LAC even as the negotiation failed to make big progress with both sides resist losing perceived advantages on the border, the Pentagon said.

The Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5, 2020, when a violent clash between the two sides erupted in the Pangong lake area. China has also been building bridges and constructing other infrastructure such as roads and residential units in the border areas with India.

"The PRC blamed the standoff on Indian infrastructure construction, which it perceived as encroaching on PRC territory, while India accused China of launching aggressive incursions into India's territory," it added. It was the deadliest incident in the past 46 years between the two countries where two Indian soldiers died while China lost four soldiers, the report said.

However, each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector. India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

US-India Troops Engaged in 'Yudh Abhyas'

Meanwhile, India and the United States are holding the 18th edition of Indo -US joint training exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 22' in Uttarakhand's Auli, which is less than 100 kms from the China border. It is an exercise conducted annually between India and the US with the aim of exchanging best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures between the armies of the two nations. Last year, it was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) in October 2021.

The training schedule focuses on employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate and will include all operations related to peace keeping and peace enforcement.

The troops from both the nations will work together to achieve common objectives and will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Also, both the nations will practice launching of swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity.