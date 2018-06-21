Canada to legalise cannabis from October 7; second state after Uruguay to do so

Come October 17 and Canada will become the first member of the Group of Seven to legalise the growing and consumption of cannabis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday, June 20.

Both houses of the Canadian Parliament voted to legalise cannabis for recreational use earlier this week, making the North American giant only the second country in the world to take the road after Uruguay who did it five years ago.

Speaking at a question session at the House of Commons, Trudeau said his government was committed towards improving the system to protect the youth and move money away from organised crime.

The PM, who recently found himself in the middle of a spat with US President Donald Trump over the imposition of tariffs on Canadian imports, also defended the delay in implementation of the law saying the provinces had sought more time to organise the drug's sales.

Cannabis stands banned in Canada since 1923. In 2001, it was legalised only for therapeutic use. Now, adults aged 18-19 can legally buy, grow and consume them in limited quantities.

Under the new law, one Canadian household can grow up to four plants at home and one person can carry 30 grams of cannabis in public at the most.

Canada's Health Minister Ginette P Taylor welcomed the move and said she was "so proud" of it.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day