Bizarre! 10 cockroaches make shelter inside a man’s ear

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

Beijing, Nov 07: A 24-year-old youth was in China woke up with acute pain in his ear and appalled to find a family of cockroaches living inside his ear canal.

The youth named Mr. Lv reportedly woke up at night because of sharp pain in his right ear and asked his family members to shine a torch and see in his ear what was the issue.

On shining a torch near his ear a large cockroach was spotted inside. Mr. Lv rushed to the Sanhe Hospital in Huizhou, where his nightmare continued when a doctor found "more than 10 cockroach babies inside" his ear.

Dr. Zhong Yijin who treated Mr. Lv said, "I discovered more than 10 cockroach babies inside. They were already running around."

The doctor also added that Mr. Lv complaint that his ear hurt a lot like something was scratching or crawling inside.

Finally, the doctors removed the cockroaches with the help of a tweezer and it is not clear how long they had been living there.

The patient, Mr. Lv has later prescribed an ointment to apply in his affected ear.

Another fact that was revealed from this incident was that Mr. Lv had a habit of leaving unfinished packets of food near his bed, which probably attracted insects and cockroaches.

Last year, a woman in Florida was shocked to find that a cockroach had been living in her ear for nine days.

Such incidents are really scary. So it's better to keep the surroundings clean and regularly maintain pest control in homes to keep cockroaches and other creepy insects at bay.