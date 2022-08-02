How the hasty Afghanistan pull-out by US added to rise in Islamic radicalisation in India

Ayman al-Zawahiri’s profile changes from most wanted to deceased

Washington, Aug 02: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has added a caption stating deceased under the profile of Ayman al-Zawahiri on its website following the death of the Al-Qaeda chief.

Zawahiri was killed in a US strike in Kabul last Saturday and the same was confirmed by President Joe Biden. Zawaahiri who was a surgeon was elevated as the chief of the Al-Qaeda following the death of the Osama Bin Laden, the founder of the terrorist organisation which carried out the 9/11 attacks in the US.

CNN: The United States has killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike. pic.twitter.com/6Oyl0Mpuoe — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2022

On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qaeda: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered," Biden said in a video address.

US kills top Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri in CIA drone strike

Biden also said that in the drone strike, no civilian or member of the Zawahiri family harmed.

