    Ayman al-Zawahiri’s profile changes from most wanted to deceased

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Aug 02: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has added a caption stating deceased under the profile of Ayman al-Zawahiri on its website following the death of the Al-Qaeda chief.

    Zawahiri was killed in a US strike in Kabul last Saturday and the same was confirmed by President Joe Biden. Zawaahiri who was a surgeon was elevated as the chief of the Al-Qaeda following the death of the Osama Bin Laden, the founder of the terrorist organisation which carried out the 9/11 attacks in the US.

    On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qaeda: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered," Biden said in a video address.

    Biden also said that in the drone strike, no civilian or member of the Zawahiri family harmed.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 8:44 [IST]
    X