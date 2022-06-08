Taliban to Al-Qaeda: Terror groups intent to incite Indian Muslims

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 08: The Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS) which has struggled to find ground has been commenting on the issues in India for sometime now. The AQIS which had commented on the hijab row recently has now threatened to carry out suicide attacks in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and said that this is a fight for the dignity of their Prophet.

In an apparent reference to the remarks made by a BJP spokesperson against whom the party has taken action, the AQIS said that she insulted and slandered the Prophet and his wife in an vile and evil manner.

Not just the terror group AQIS, but the Taliban which has one of the worst records of human rights and has now been depending on aid from India decided to lecture New Delhi. We urge the Indian government not to allow such fanatics insult the holy religion of Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam (Peace be upon him)by an official of the ruling party in India," he also said.

Even during issues relating to hijab and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), groups such as the Islamic State (ISIS), AQIS shared propaganda material on their channels urging the Indian Muslims to unite and fight against India.

In the hijab row one got to witness that there a section that wilfully incited the students to create unrest.

On expected grounds the Al-Qaeda picked up the issue and urged Indian Muslims to fight against the system. It was the chief of the terrorist group which carried out the 9/11 attack, Ayman-al-Zawahiri who put out a video praising Muskhan Khan, the girl who raised Allahu Akbar slogans. He had said that he was moved by her defiance and also read out a poem in her praise.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia groups such as the AQIS and ISIS which have failed to find ground in India have been lecturing and speaking about the internal issues of our country. Our assessments have found that since they have not made much progress on the ground, they are adopting this strategy to incite Indian Muslims and create unrest in the country.

The official further explains that this fits the narrative very well for those indulging in communal activities and Islamic radicalisation in India. While the AQIS and the ISIS put out propaganda material against India, the countries part of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which had also raised the hijab issue have adopted a three pronged strategy against India.

The basic intention is to keep India on the boil and divide the community by inciting the Indian Muslims. Countries such as Turkey and Pakistan which are part of the OIC employ Kashmiri journalists to put out a fake narrative. They also give out scholarships to some so that there is radicalisation in the educational institutions. They also fund NGOs to influence the Indian Muslims on foreign policy which is detrimental to India's interests.