They stay among you to kill you: Ansarul Bangla Team could be India's biggest threat

New Delhi, Sep 14: Late last month, a madrasa was demolished in the Barapeta area of Assam. Named Shaikhul Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda, reports said that it was allegedly linked to terror groups Al-Qaeda in the Sub Continent (AQIS) and the Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT).

In the same month, a woman was arrested from Dhubri in Assam for her alleged links with the ABT. Identified as Jahura Khan, the agencies alleged that her husband Abu Tallah is also wanted for his links with the proscribed outfit.

Earlier this week, the police arrested an Imam in Assam's Morigaon district on the charge that he was radicalising the Muslim youth of the state. Acting on the information provided by the arrested head of a madrasa Mufti Mustafa during interrogation, the police picked up the two from Sahariapam under Moirabari police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Moushumi Das said. One of the two is Ikramullah Islam, the Imam of Goroimari Jame Masjid, while the second person, Mussadik Hussain, is a farmer who occasionally works as a driver, the police also said.

These rapid and frequent developments around the ABT only goes on to show how deeply the outfit has penetrated into the society. The outfit is led by radical Islamic preacher Mufti Jashimuddin Rahmani who has been in jail since 2013.

The terror group was banned in the year 2015 and is responsible for the killing of 20 commoners, secular, and minorities while seriously injuring another 39, says the data by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the University of Maryland.

The ABT has been frequently publishing kill-lists. These are mostly those who oppose radical Islam. In 2015, the year it was banned, the ABT published a list of 20 bloggers accusing them of being anti-Islam.

The main message that it has been sending out to people in Bangladesh and India is to eradicate democracy. The group said in a video message that democracy is the biggest enemy of Islam.

In India the biggest threat the ABT poses is in Assam. An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that this outfit uses illegal migrant workers as its foot-soldiers and their network has penetrated so deep that their operatives are found in almost all parts of the country including many parts of South India.

In July this year, the police arrested one Zubair from Salem in Tamil Nadu who was an associate of another ABT operative Akthar Hussain.

The police said that Hussain who was working as a food delivery executive was using his job to understand the topography of the city. He was also in the process of setting up meetings to plan attacks in Karnataka.

The US report also goes on to note that they are trying to do in India what they are trying in Bangladesh. In Bangladesh their attacks are brazen and are often carried out in public to send a strong message out to the people. The database says that the outfit has used melee weapons 15 times, firearms thrice.

Officials have also pointed out that investigations against this group becomes hard as they operate in small groups of 4 and these are everywhere especially in Bangladesh. They are trying to replicate the same model in India by sending out their operatives across the country so that they can mingle with the people and attack when they want.

Recently Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that six Bangladeshi nationals belonging to Ansarul Islam had entered Assam to indoctrinate youths, and one of them was arrested when the first module was found at Barpeta in March this year.

Jihadi activity is very different from terrorist or insurgency activities. It starts with indoctrination for several years, followed by active participation in promoting Islamic fundamentalism, and finally going for subversive activities, the Chief Minister said.

The Bangladeshi nationals, "who entered the state illegally" in 2016-17, operated several camps during the COVID-19 pandemic, he also added.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 14:23 [IST]