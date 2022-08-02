YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Taliban condemn US drone strike in Kabul that killed Al-Qaeda Chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Aug 02: The United States carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul over the weekend, the Taliban's chief spokesman said on Monday.

    Taliban condemn US drone strike in Kabul that killed Al-Qaeda Chief
    Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid

    Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday and condemned it as a violation of "international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a US troop withdrawal.

    Taliban denies US drone attack in KabulTaliban denies US drone attack in Kabul

    Biden announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering "justice" while expressing hope that it brings "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

    The president said in a Monday evening address from the White House that US intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and the better known Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks that brought many ordinary Americans their first knowledge of al-Qaida.

    Comments

    More AL QAEDA News  

    Read more about:

    al qaeda

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X