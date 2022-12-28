Al-Qaeda which praised Karnataka’s hijab warrior wants Muslim nations to boycott India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: Terrorist outfit, Al-Qaeda which had praised the so-called the hijab warrior in Karnataka has targeted India over the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

In the fifth issue of its periodical magazine, One Umma, the outfit appealed to all Muslim countries to boycott India and Indian products. It also urged these nations to expel all Hindus working in the Arab nations. The magazine was released by Al-Qaida Media, As-Sahab. One of the articles was also directed at Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and it included the Nupur Sharma issue. The article had an image of PM Modi with a foot stamp on it urging Muslim and Islamic nations to stand together in the fight against India.

"The Hindu government of India was encouraged by the silence in the Muslim world to cross the limits this time and go on to insult the Prophet," the article read while seeking assistance from the Muslim nations to undertake attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent: The outfit which believes rise of Islam lies in death of Indian democracy

"We invite our noble Ummah to unite against this Hindu government and help their brothers and sisters in India so that the enemies of Allah dare not repeat such an outrageous offense against our Prophet," the article also said.

It further said, " we also invite all Muslims, specifically businessmen, to boycott Indian products, fire Hindu employees, and expel them from Muslim countries. It is a disgrace to let millions of supporters of Modi reside in the Peninsula of the Prophet."

"The Indian ruling class has always had a tendency of showing disrespect and expressing their hatred for Islam. In fact, they have a criminal record of engaging in the forced displacement of Muslims, throwing them behind the bars, torturing them in jails, and depriving the Muslim community of basic human rights. For all practical purposes they are no different from the Jews in their criminal treatment of Palestinians," the article said while comparing Hindus to Jews for targeting Muslims.

"These spineless governments replied to these insults and offenses with hollow sounding condemnations and little in terms of solid action. While in reality they continue to back the Hindu-led government of India and maintain extensive political, economic and security ties with them," the article noted.

ISIS leader Abu Hasan Al-Qurashi killed in battle: Report

SITE Intelligence Group had last week reported that the Al-Qaeda has released a 35 minute recording and the group had claimed that the same was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri who was killed in a US raid at Afghanistan in August.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 14:20 [IST]