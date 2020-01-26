As China battles coronavirus outbreak, video of Chinese eating bat, baby mouse alive goes viral

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, Jan 26: As China battles with new outbreak coronavirus, a video has gone viral in which an Asian man has been filmed dipping a live baby mouse into a bowl of sauce before eating it.

The disgusting video footage shows the man picking up a baby mouse with chopsticks before calmly devouring the squeaking rodent that was still moving.

It is learnt that the government had banned the dish, but it is still.The practice has been given the gruesome name of 'Three Squeaks'.

7 more people under observation in India for possible exposure to Coronavirus: Govt

It's unclear where the footage takes place, but the Asian man in the video can be heard using the Chinese phrase for 'mouse'.

Another footage have gone viral in which a Chinese woman eating a whole bat with chopsticks at a fancy restaurant as she dines with her friends.

In video shows a Cantonese-speaking diners preparing to eat the soup made with nocturnal animal. The woman is trying to consume, a whole bat soup and netizens cannot stop dissing her.

The bat soup is made of a broth that comes from boiling down the bats in a pot. The bats are then skinned and their meat and insides added to the broth.

A bat(-eating) woman from China... pic.twitter.com/D8JNvClxy4 — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) January 23, 2020

However, while bats have been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat illnesses like cough, malaria and gonorrhoea.

The nocturnal animal's faeces have also been known to cure eye diseases. However, amidst the scare of coronavirus that is very poorly understood, this video is infuriating people of China.

Avoid foods that God forbids. The Chinese consume all kinds of animals and cause diseases. Take lessons from this and follow our Lord's orders. Our Lord created clean and useful food. Consume these. Avoid dirty and forbidden food. #WuhanCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/5zXjcpkfCC — דוד אשר (@_DavidAsher) January 23, 2020

The coronavirus has been detected in Wuhan and the virus was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31.

According to Chinese scientists it is reported that the likely source of the deadly 2019‐nCoV virus is snakes, based on genetic analysis.

Coronavirus death toll rises to 41 in China, 11 including 7 from Kerala under watch in India

While some reported that the infected people were exposed to various wildlife species at the market, where live poultry, seafood, bats and snakes among others, were present.

The death toll in the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has risen to 56 state media said on Sunday. The number of people infected rose to 1,975, as of January 25.