  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As China battles coronavirus outbreak, video of Chinese eating bat, baby mouse alive goes viral

    By
    |

    Beijing, Jan 26: As China battles with new outbreak coronavirus, a video has gone viral in which an Asian man has been filmed dipping a live baby mouse into a bowl of sauce before eating it.

    The disgusting video footage shows the man picking up a baby mouse with chopsticks before calmly devouring the squeaking rodent that was still moving.

    As China battles coronavirus outbreak

    It is learnt that the government had banned the dish, but it is still.The practice has been given the gruesome name of 'Three Squeaks'.

    7 more people under observation in India for possible exposure to Coronavirus: Govt

    It's unclear where the footage takes place, but the Asian man in the video can be heard using the Chinese phrase for 'mouse'.

    Another footage have gone viral in which a Chinese woman eating a whole bat with chopsticks at a fancy restaurant as she dines with her friends.

    In video shows a Cantonese-speaking diners preparing to eat the soup made with nocturnal animal. The woman is trying to consume, a whole bat soup and netizens cannot stop dissing her.

    As China battles coronavirus outbreak

    The bat soup is made of a broth that comes from boiling down the bats in a pot. The bats are then skinned and their meat and insides added to the broth.

    However, while bats have been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat illnesses like cough, malaria and gonorrhoea.

    The nocturnal animal's faeces have also been known to cure eye diseases. However, amidst the scare of coronavirus that is very poorly understood, this video is infuriating people of China.

    The coronavirus has been detected in Wuhan and the virus was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31.

    According to Chinese scientists it is reported that the likely source of the deadly 2019‐nCoV virus is snakes, based on genetic analysis.

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 41 in China, 11 including 7 from Kerala under watch in India

    While some reported that the infected people were exposed to various wildlife species at the market, where live poultry, seafood, bats and snakes among others, were present.

    The death toll in the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has risen to 56 state media said on Sunday. The number of people infected rose to 1,975, as of January 25.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus viral video

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X