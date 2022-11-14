Apologize for Twitter being super slow: What else did Musk say today?

Twitter will do lots of dumb things: What else did Musk say today?

New York, Nov 14: Twitter's new boss Elon Musk issued an apology for the fact that the microblogging platform was 'super slow' in some nations.

The wealthiest man on the planet and self-described 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' in his latest tweet wrote,''Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!''

Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

His apology came minutes after he had said,'Twitter feels increasingly alive'.

Twitter feels increasingly alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

In yet another tweet, Musk wrote,''Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.''

It must be noted that Musk had announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the account will be charged eight dollars per month, prompting outrage and disbelief among some longtime users.

Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Twitter reportedly fired thousands of contractors without warning

A recent report suggests that Twitter has reportedly laid off thousands of contractors this weekend. Platformer's Casey Newton first reported the layoffs on Saturday, and said Sunday that about 4,400 of Twitter's 5,500 contract workers in the US and abroad had been let go. The report suggested that the impacted employees didn't get any prior notice or warning.

You don’t have to treat people this way pic.twitter.com/YLBJdJqvkH — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022

There has been chaos in Twitter offices for the last few weeks. Earlier, Musk had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired the company. In India too, top executives have been sacked. When Musk took over Twitter last week, he had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Amid massive layoffs at Twitter across the world, including in India, and the subsequent backlash, the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk justified the move, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily.

Twitter suspends subscription based verification

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:50 [IST]