All is well, says Trump after missiles attack at US forces in Iraq

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Jan 08: President Trump has said that "all is well" after Iran fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house U S troops and coalition personnel.

"Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" Trump tweeted.

"We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," he added.

The president's tweet came moments after Iran's top diplomat tweeted that Tehran "took & concluded proportionate measures" with its strikes in Iraq on Tuesday night.

Iran said that it launched tens of surface to surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base that houses US troops. The attack was over the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

On January 3, the US took down Soleimani in a drone strike. Ever since the imposition of strict sanctions against Iran, tensions have been high with the US.