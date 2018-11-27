After landing on Mars, NASA's InSight mission sends back stunning images

Washington, Nov 27: After over six months of travelling through space and covering a journey of more than 300 million miles, NASA's InSight mission landed on the surface of red planet, Mars. A few minutes after landing, InSight sent the official "beep" to NASA to signal that it was alive and well, including a photo of the Martian surface where it landed. And right on cue, the newest manmade rover on Martian soil has sent back its first two pics of the alien world.
Here is all you need to know about the NASA's InSight mission:
NASA's ninth attempt to land on Mars:
It was NASA's ninth attempt to land at Mars since the 1976 Viking probes. All but one of the previous U.S. touchdowns were successful. NASA last landed on Mars in 2012 with the Curiosity rover.
Also Read |NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars after 6 months
InSight is catching rays on Mars
NASA's InSight has sent signals to Earth indicating that its solar panels are open and collecting sunlight on the Martian surface. NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter relayed the signals, which were received on Earth at about 5:30 p.m. PST (8:30 p.m. EST). Solar array deployment ensures the spacecraft can recharge its batteries each day. Odyssey also relayed a pair of images showing InSight's landing site.
What happens next:
InSight will take two to three months for the robotic arm to place the mission's instruments on the surface. InSight will unfold its robotic arm and study the entire planet from its parking spot. It's along the Martian equator, bright and warm enough to power the lander's solar array year-round.
Also Read |Mars is about to get its first US visitor and it's a 3-legged, 1-armed geologist
What is InSight Lander?
Launched on May 5, 2018, InSight could be the U.S. agency's first landing on Mars since Curiosity touched down in 2012. NASA describes InSight Lander as the first outer space robotic explorer designed to give the billions-years-old Mars a "thorough checkup" by studying its crust, mantle and core.
Image Courtesy: NASA