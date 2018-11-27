After landing on Mars, NASA's InSight mission sends back stunning images

NASA's ninth attempt to land on Mars:

It was NASA's ninth attempt to land at Mars since the 1976 Viking probes. All but one of the previous U.S. touchdowns were successful. NASA last landed on Mars in 2012 with the Curiosity rover.

InSight is catching rays on Mars

NASA's InSight has sent signals to Earth indicating that its solar panels are open and collecting sunlight on the Martian surface. NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter relayed the signals, which were received on Earth at about 5:30 p.m. PST (8:30 p.m. EST). Solar array deployment ensures the spacecraft can recharge its batteries each day. Odyssey also relayed a pair of images showing InSight's landing site.

What happens next:

InSight will take two to three months for the robotic arm to place the mission's instruments on the surface. InSight will unfold its robotic arm and study the entire planet from its parking spot. It's along the Martian equator, bright and warm enough to power the lander's solar array year-round.

What is InSight Lander?

Launched on May 5, 2018, InSight could be the U.S. agency's first landing on Mars since Curiosity touched down in 2012. NASA describes InSight Lander as the first outer space robotic explorer designed to give the billions-years-old Mars a "thorough checkup" by studying its crust, mantle and core.

Image Courtesy: NASA