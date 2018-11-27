  • search

NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars after 6 months

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pasadena, California, Nov 27: NASA's InSight spacecraft landed on Mars to explore the deep interior of the Red Planet. It was NASA's ninth attempt to land at Mars since the 1976 Viking probes. All but one of the previous U.S. touchdowns were successful.

    InSight’s view is a flat, smooth expanse called Elysium Planitia, but its workspace is below the surface, where it will study Mars’ deep interior. Courtesy: @NASA
    InSight’s view is a flat, smooth expanse called Elysium Planitia, but its workspace is below the surface, where it will study Mars’ deep interior. Courtesy: @NASA

    InSight is a robotic lander designed to study the interior of the planet Mars. The mission launched on 5 May 2018 at 11:05 UTC  and landed on the surface of Mars at Elysium Planitia on 26 November 2018, at approximately 2:54 pm ET after a journey of nearly 300 million miles, where it will deploy a seismometer and burrow a heat probe.

    It will also perform a series of radio science experiments to complement the studies of the internal structure and rotation of Mars.

    The three-legged InSight spacecraft reached the surface after being slowed by a parachute and braking engines, the space agency said. Updates were coming in via radio signals that take more than eight minutes to cross the nearly 100 million miles (160 million kilometres) between Mars and Earth.

    Read more about:

    nasa mars

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue