After Elon Musk seen smoking weed, NASA to review workplace safety culture at SpaceX

    Washington, Nov 21: NASA will investigate the workplace culture at SpaceX and Boeing, including drug use, less than a year before the two companies are scheduled to launch their first crewed missions to space, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

    In statements, both Boeing and SpaceX confirmed their commitment to safety.

    "The culture at Boeing ensures the integrity, safety and quality of our products, our people and their work environment," Boeing said in its statement. "As NASA's trusted partner since the beginning of human spaceflight, we share the same values and are committed to continuing our legacy of trust, openness and mission success."

    SpaceX said it takes its mission from NASA to carry American astronauts to the International Space Station seriously.

    SpaceX and Boeing are the two main contractors selected under NASA's commercial crew program to send astronauts to space as soon as 2019, using their Dragon and Starliner spacecraft respectively.

    SpaceX has struggled with its craft's parachute system, while Boeing suffered a propellant leak and has fallen short on a number of safety tests. SpaceX plans to launch a crewed craft by June 2019, while Boeing is targeting August 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 15:21 [IST]
