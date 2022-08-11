After denied entry by Bangladesh, China built Pak warship to dock in Sri Lanka

Fact Check: Old video of protests in Bangladesh passed off as recent one

Karachi, Aug 11: Sri Lanka has allowed Pakistan's Chinese-built frigate warship PNS Taimur to make a port call in Colombo while on its way to join the Pakistan Navy in Karachi on August 15 after the Bangladesh government denied it permission to dock at Chattogram Port, news agency PTI reported.

The docking of the Chinese-made Pakistani warship at Sri Lankan port came days after Colombo urged Beijing to defer the visit of a Chinese research vessel at the strategic Hambantota port after India' expressed security concerns.

The warship was to anchor outside the Chattogram port from August 7 to 10 on its journey from Shanghai to Karachi. The Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh denied permission to PNS Taimur as August is a month of mourning for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whose father Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman was assassinated on August 15, 1975.

"The warship which is equipped with laser guided missiles is now anchored at the Colombo port after the Sri Lankan government gave it permission," an official said.

"It will now leave Colombo port on 12th August for Karachi," he said.

PNS Taimur which has been built at China's Dong port in Shanghai and is expected to reach Karachi on August 15. The warship also took part in exercises in Malaysia and Cambodia along its journey to Karachi.

This ship was commissioned by the Pakistan Navy at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China, Pakistan Navy said on 23 June. PNS Taimur is the second ship of four Type 054 A/P Frigates constructed for the Pakistan Navy.

The first 054 A/P Frigate PNS TUGHRIL joined PN Fleet in January 2022, while another two frigates of the same class are presently under construction in China, Sri Lanka daily the Ceylon Today reported.

PNS Taimur is a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset having hi-tech weapons and sensors, latest combat management and electronic warfare system to fight under multi-threat environments, it said.

