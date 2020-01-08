  • search
    '80 American terrorists' killed in Iran missile attack, claims Iran state media

    Tehran, Jan 08: At least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on U.S. targets in Iraq, claimed Iranian state media.

      Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

      State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said US helicopters and military equipment were 'severely damaged'.

      Tensions between Iran and the United States have been steadily escalating for months.

      Earlier in the day, Iran has launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq.

      According to Iranian state TV, the attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike on Friday, which was ordered by President Donald Trump.

      Shortly after the missile attacks, Trump tweeted, "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq.

      Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning." Officials said President Trump has been briefed and he is monitoring the situation.

