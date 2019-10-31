  • search
    65 killed as fire engulfs Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express in Pakistan's Liaqatpur

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Oct 31: At least 65 people were killed as fire engulfed an express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday after a gas canister carried by a passenger exploded.

    Image courtesy: @RadioPakistan

    The incident took place in the wee hours when the three coaches of in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train caught fire. The train was en route for Lahore from Karachi.

    A Pakistan Railways official said that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. Some passengers were cooking breakfast when the gas cylinder exploded, the report said. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

    Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said thirteen people were killed in the fire. Rasheed said the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were underway.

    Earlier, Baqir Husain, the head of the district rescue service, told Geo News some of the passengers were killed when they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames.

    Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing his condolences directed the authorities to ensure the provision of best medical treatment for the injured.

