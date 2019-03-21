  • search
    6 dead, 30 injured in blast at chemical plant in China

    Beijing, Mar 21: At lest six dead and 30 others injured in China chemical plant blast on Thursday. The blast occurred at a chemical facility run by Tianjiayi Chemical in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, city officials said.

    South China Morning Post reported that the windows of nearby residential buildings and a school were shattered and dozens of cars parked nearby were badly damaged, according to the report. Many people were injured by the flying debris and residents were helping to take the injured to hospital.

    The Ministry of Emergency Management said 41 fire trucks and 188 firefighters were at the site and "31 people had been rescued".

    Beijing Youth Daily reported that the explosion was caused by benzene and occurred in a production area of the plant. Production at other plants in the area were not affected, the report said. A witness surnamed Xie living about 1.5-km from the plant told Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post that all her windows were shattered by the blast.

    Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Company, which owns the plant, was established in 2007. Its business includes the manufacture of chemical products such as hydroxybenzoic acid.

    (With PTI inputs)

