    50 yr old Indian national stabbed to death in Israel

    By PTI
    |

    Tel Aviv, June 10: A fifty-year-old Indian national was stabbed to death and another injured when a quarrel broke out among tenants living in an apartment in Israel's Tel Aviv city, according to police.

    Jerome Arthar Philip from Kerala was stabbed on Saturday night in his apartment in the Neve Sha'anan Street. He succumbed to his injuries at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital. Other victim, Peter Xavier, 60, also from Kerala, is said to be in stable condition now.

    Representational Image

    Police suspect that the man was murdered, and have arrested two suspects -- who are also Indian citizens. They lived with the victim in the apartment.

    Cops arrest man after false report of shooting causes panic at DC LGBTQ parade

    An initial investigation by police revealed that a quarrel broke out among the tenants during which two of them were stabbed in their upper bodies, sustaining severe and moderate injuries.

    Magen David Adom rescue services staff arrived at the scene within minutes after the incident was reported and took the victims to Ichilov hospital.

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
