  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Inspiring! 5-year-old cancer patient dances through his treatment days to make things easy

    By
    |

    Seattle, Dec 19: Cancer is such a dreadful name for all of us. For someone who has been diagnosed with the fatal disease, it takes a mountain of strong will to lead the life thereafter like any normal person. It's not easy by any means but here is a boy, aged just five, who shows the way on how to deal with the painful ordeal a cancer patients faces during the treatment.

    Inspiring! 5-year-old cancer patient dances through his treatment days to make things easy
    Image Courtesy: nowthisnews.com

    Nowthisnews.com has come up with a video showing the kid named Solomon dancing through the treatment of cancer at Seattle Children's Hospital with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, being his inspiration. With pipes hanging out of his nose, the child is nearing his chemotherapy and radiation treatment but he looks to be little in pain and dances throughout his treatment phases to minimise the difficulty.

    Also Read | China: Teacher isolates boy with cancer from rest of class thinking his disease might be contagious

    Leni Lutui, the mother of Solomon, who was diagnosed with cancer in May, said the kid focused on imitating the moves of music videos played for him during his long stay in hospital and it helped him get over the phase of treatment faster and with less discomfort, the video report added.

    Solomon has desmoplastic small round cell tumour - a rare cancer that generally affects boys aged 10 to men aged 30. Less than 200 cases of such cancer have been detected and being one of them, Solomon has shown to the world that nothing is impossible if one has the will to overcome all hardships. The boy's treatment will get over in January and we wish the special boy all the best in his life.

    Read more about:

    inspiration kid cancer patient treatment dance michael jackson

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 9:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue