Inspiring! 5-year-old cancer patient dances through his treatment days to make things easy

Seattle, Dec 19: Cancer is such a dreadful name for all of us. For someone who has been diagnosed with the fatal disease, it takes a mountain of strong will to lead the life thereafter like any normal person. It's not easy by any means but here is a boy, aged just five, who shows the way on how to deal with the painful ordeal a cancer patients faces during the treatment.

Nowthisnews.com has come up with a video showing the kid named Solomon dancing through the treatment of cancer at Seattle Children's Hospital with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, being his inspiration. With pipes hanging out of his nose, the child is nearing his chemotherapy and radiation treatment but he looks to be little in pain and dances throughout his treatment phases to minimise the difficulty.

Leni Lutui, the mother of Solomon, who was diagnosed with cancer in May, said the kid focused on imitating the moves of music videos played for him during his long stay in hospital and it helped him get over the phase of treatment faster and with less discomfort, the video report added.

Solomon has desmoplastic small round cell tumour - a rare cancer that generally affects boys aged 10 to men aged 30. Less than 200 cases of such cancer have been detected and being one of them, Solomon has shown to the world that nothing is impossible if one has the will to overcome all hardships. The boy's treatment will get over in January and we wish the special boy all the best in his life.