4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad a day after 1,000 killed in quake

Kabul, Jun 23: In less than 48 hours, another earthquake hit parts of Afghanistan with a magnitude of 4.3 on Thursday morning, reported National Center for Seismology.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 07:18:59 IST with a depth of 163 kilometres, 76Km kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad of Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-06-2022, 07:18:59 IST, Lat: 36.47 & Long: 70.90, Depth: 163 Km, Location: 76km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," informed NSC.

A day ago, A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. The most affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.

"We have over 1,000 dead and over 1,500 wounded. Many villages were destroyed," Amin Huzaifa, the head of the culture and information department of the Paktika province, told Sputnik.

At least 2,000 homes were destroyed in the region, where on average every home has seven or eight people living in it, the UN Deputy Special Representative to Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told reporters.

Expressing anguish at the loss of lives and devastation caused by an earthquake in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest. India stands by the people of Afghanistan, he said. "Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives," he said in a tweet.

"India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest," Modi said.

