25-year-old woman claims she hasn't eaten food for 9 days, 'gets energy from breathing'

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Minneapolis, June 29: In one of the most bizarre lifestyles, a 25-year-old woman from Minneapolis, US claimed that she no longer needs solid food to keep her energy levels up.

She mostly lives on pureed fruit and vegetables 'and tea' says she gets much of her energy from breathing exercises and being around nature and doesn't need solid food.

Audra Bear, from Minneapolis, practices 'prana' and 'breatharianism', whereby she allegedly gets most of her energy from from breathing exercises and being out in nature.

Breatharianism or Inedia as per Wikipedia is the belief that it is possible for a person to live without consuming food. Breatharians claim that food, and in some cases water, are not necessary for survival, and that humans can be sustained solely by prana, the vital life force in Hinduism.

Audra is committed to practising breathing rituals on a daily basis for one to three hours.

Audra 'occasionally' eats solid food when out with family or friends for dinner, but aside from this she gains her calories mostly from pureed fruit and veg and, erm, air. She claims her longest fast - where she solely consumed juices and smoothies - lasted for a full 97 days.

Nutrition scientist Helena Gibson-Moore however, is not of the same opinion as Audra and has warned about the health consequences of consuming just liquid food.