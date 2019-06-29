  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    25-year-old woman claims she hasn't eaten food for 9 days, 'gets energy from breathing'

    By
    |

    Minneapolis, June 29: In one of the most bizarre lifestyles, a 25-year-old woman from Minneapolis, US claimed that she no longer needs solid food to keep her energy levels up.

    She mostly lives on pureed fruit and vegetables 'and tea' says she gets much of her energy from breathing exercises and being around nature and doesn't need solid food.

    25-year-old woman claims she hasnt eaten food for 9 days, gets energy from breathing

    Audra Bear, from Minneapolis, practices 'prana' and 'breatharianism', whereby she allegedly gets most of her energy from from breathing exercises and being out in nature.

    Breatharianism or Inedia as per Wikipedia is the belief that it is possible for a person to live without consuming food. Breatharians claim that food, and in some cases water, are not necessary for survival, and that humans can be sustained solely by prana, the vital life force in Hinduism.

    This man plays saxophone to a herd of cows in Oregon field after learning from YouTube

    Audra is committed to practising breathing rituals on a daily basis for one to three hours.

    Audra 'occasionally' eats solid food when out with family or friends for dinner, but aside from this she gains her calories mostly from pureed fruit and veg and, erm, air. She claims her longest fast - where she solely consumed juices and smoothies - lasted for a full 97 days.

    Nutrition scientist Helena Gibson-Moore however, is not of the same opinion as Audra and has warned about the health consequences of consuming just liquid food.

    More WOMAN News

    Read more about:

    woman food united state energy breathing

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 7:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue