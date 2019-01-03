In 2018, almost 42 million lives were lost because of this and it dwarfed all other deadly reasons

Washington, Jan 3: There were no world wars fought in the year 2018. Neither was there any apocalypse. Yet, 42 million people lost their lives in the year that just ended and the reason for which they did was the biggest killer of the year, dwarfing other deadly factors like cancer, HIV/AIDS or addiction.

According to a Life News report, more human beings died of abortion in the year 2018, than any other reason. Citing statistics compiled by Worldometers, an independent site that collects data from governments and other reputable organisations and then presents the data along with estimates based on those numbers, it revealed the staggering numbers of death caused by abortion worldwide in 2018.

Breitbart also confirmed it saying other deadly reasons like cancer, road accidents, HIV/AIDS and suicide fell much shorter of abortion as the year's prime killer.

Worldometers , which also records the total number of abortions the world has seen based on the latest statistics on abortions unveiled by the World Health Organization said 23 per cent of all pregnancies were ended by abortion in 2018. For every 33 live births, 10 were aborted.

"As of December 31, 2018, there have been some 41.9 million abortions performed in the course of the year, Worldometers revealed. By contrast, 8.2 million people died from cancer in 2018, 5 million from smoking, and 1.7 million died of HIV/AIDS," Worldometers said.

Though worldometers estimated that about 59 deaths occurred worldwide in 2018, it did not include the death of unborn babies. However, biology indicates that they are unique living human beings from the moment they are conceived.