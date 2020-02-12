  • search
    2 Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus

    By PTI
    |

    Tokyo, Feb 12: Two Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.

    File Image

    The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the novel virus on the ship.

    A total of 138 Indians, including passengers and crew, were on board the ship.

    "Due to the suspicion of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection, the ship has been quarantined by the Japanese authorities till February 19, 2020," the embassy said in a statement.

    "Altogether 174 people have been tested positive for nCoV, including two Indian crew members," it said.

    All the infected people have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment, including further quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese health protocol, it said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 19:47 [IST]
