100 days of war: Russia holds 20 per cent of Ukraine

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Jun 03: It has been 100 days since the war in Ukraine broke out and Kyiv has announced that Russia now controls 20 per cent of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops have set their sights on capturing eastern Ukraine which has prompted warnings the war could drag on for longer.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenbery warned on Thursday that Ukraine's allies needed to brace for a gruelling war of attrition. "We just have to be prepared for the long haul," he said.

Thousands of people have been killed since the war began and millions have been forced to flee. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 100 soldiers of Ukraine are dying on the field on a daily basis.

While Russia already controls 80 per cent of the industrial hub of Severodonetsk in Lugansk, part of the Donbas. However the defenders continue to put up stiff resistance.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 11:58 [IST]